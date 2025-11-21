Meghalaya: NEHU students hold mass prayer for injured students

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As a mark of solidarity, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) student community came together on Thursday as student bodies organized a mass prayer for Ms Darityngen Pohdukhei and Ms Stephanie Shadap, both of whom had been battling critical injuries.

The initiative, jointly led by the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit, in coordination with NEHUTA, NEHUNSA and other campus bodies, drew overwhelming participation from across the university. Students from every department and semester gathered as one community, united in compassion and support.

The prayer gathering took place at the Lake Side near the Academic Block, where students offered prayers and expressed hope for the speedy recovery of the two injured students.

It may be mentioned that a tragic incident occurred on Monday evening, when a speeding Maruti 800 (ML05 J 4916) ran over the students near Gate No. 2 of the campus. CCTV footage showed the vehicle, reportedly driven by Parmen M Sangma, emerging from inside the campus before losing control, hitting a parked scooty and ploughing into the two students standing nearby.

Emergency teams rushed the victims to Civil Hospital before shifting them to the ICU at Nazareth Hospital. Both students continued to remain in serious condition.

