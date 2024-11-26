Meghalaya: NEHU Leadership Questioned As Education Panel Investigates Mounting Allegations

SHILLONG: A Ministry of Education-appointed two-member inquiry team has stepped up its investigation into purported administrative shortcomings at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, after consulting with concerned stakeholders.

The highly influential committee, which included former vice-chancellor of Assam University Prof. Dilip Chandra Nath and former chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof. D P Singh, spent hours listening to complaints from staff, faculty, and students.

Student bodies submitted extensive data outlining the alleged administrative malpractice committed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla during the last three years, according to NEHUSU President Sandy Sohtun.