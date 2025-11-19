Speeding Car Injures Two NEHU Students Near Campus Gate; Driver Detained

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Two students of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) suffered critical injuries on Monday evening after a speeding Maruti 800 car (ML05 J 4916) ran over them near Gate No. 2 of the campus in an incident captured on CCTV. The vehicle, driven by Parmen M. Sangma, reportedly emerged from inside the university before losing control, crashing into a parked scooty and ploughing into the students who were standing near the gate.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, “On 17/11/25 at around 7:50 pm near NEHU Gate-II, a Maruti 800 vehicle (ML05 J 4916) driven by Shri Parmen M. Sangma lost control and hit two pedestrians, Miss Stephanie Shadap, 22 years, and Miss Daritngen Ponduhkhei, 20 years, from behind, causing grievous injuries. Both were shifted to Civil Hospital and later referred to Nazareth Hospital ICU. The driver was medically examined and found to have consumed alcohol. The vehicle is seized at Mawkynroh OP and necessary legal action is being taken.”

Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling at high speed with its headlights flashing shortly before the driver appeared to lose control. Emergency responders rushed the injured students to Civil Hospital, from where they were shifted to Nazareth Hospital’s ICU for further treatment. They remain in serious condition.

Police at Mawkynroh Outpost have detained the driver, seized the vehicle and initiated further investigation into the incident.

