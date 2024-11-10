Meghalaya: NEHU students yet to call off fast; many hospitalized in state

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Tensions at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have reached a critical point as students continue their hunger strike, now surpassing 90 hours, and several are hospitalised due to health complications. The students are demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Registrar Omkar Singh, and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, citing what they describe as serious mismanagement and corruption within the administration.

Kevin Nelson Wanrap, general secretary of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) NEHU unit, who was admitted to Shillong Civil Hospital, emphasised the students’ resolve: “We will continue with our hunger strike until our demands are met. Even after being hospitalized, we are committed to continuing our protest. The state government must intervene immediately. The Chief Minister and other leaders should be more concerned about the welfare of students, who have gone without food for over 90 hours. We have written to the government, governor, chief minister, ministers, and three MPs. We will end this strike only when the VC steps down.”

The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), supported by the KSU NEHU unit, has been at the forefront of the hunger strike. Students have blocked university entrances and burnt effigies of the Vice Chancellor and other officials. They are also demanding the appointment of Pro Vice Chancellors for both the Shillong and Tura campuses.

Faculty groups, including the NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA), have joined in support of the students, condemning what they describe as widespread administrative “abuses of power” and endorsing calls for a complete overhaul of university leadership.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Teachers’ Bodies Urge Governor to Intervene and Resolve NEHU Crisis