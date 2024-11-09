Meghalaya: Teachers’ Bodies Urge Governor to Intervene and Resolve NEHU Crisis

Correspondent

SHILLONG: As the hunger strike by North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) students’ continues, a joint delegation from the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA) met with Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday, seeking his intervention to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy at NEHU.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour at the Governor’s House in Shillong, saw the Governor inform the seven-member delegation that he would initiate discussions with all relevant stakeholders in about a week to ten days in order to find an appropriate solution.

The protest, led by the North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and supported by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU-NEHU Unit), has seen students engage in an indefinite hunger strike. Their demand is centred on the alleged failure of NEHU Vice Chancellor, Prof. PS Shukla, to take action against the Registrar and Deputy Registrar.

Speaking to the media, NEHUTA president Prof. Lakhon Kma shared, “We had a detailed discussion regarding the issues raised by NEHUSU and KSU-NEHU Unit, as well as the concerns of the teacher associations. Although no immediate resolution was reached, we value the seriousness with which the governor, as the chief rector of NEHU, has approached the matter. He assured us that all necessary steps will be taken to restore normalcy at the university.”

Prof. Kma further explained, “The Governor has asked us to present concrete suggestions for resolving the ongoing agitation. We will return to consult with the teachers and NEHUSU, who are leading the protest, and subsequently present our recommendations to the Governor.”

He added, “We are committed to offering suggestions on how best to address the situation. The Governor, in his capacity as chief rector, has pledged to take the necessary actions. His primary concern is that the students should not continue their hunger strike, as it is detrimental to their health. The university exists for the students, and without them, the institution’s future is in jeopardy. While vice chancellors, teachers, and staff may come and go, the university must always be there for the students.”

Prof. Kma expressed his deep concern for the health of the students, who have now been on hunger strike for four days. “The Governor has entrusted us with the responsibility of suggesting how to end the hunger strike and ensure that students return to their classes. We must also look at both short-term and long-term solutions. He assured us that he will engage with all stakeholders, including the students,” he said.

Despite the ongoing crisis, Prof. Kma emphasised that the students’ demands are justified and their stance remains firm. “We understand why the students are calling for the resignation of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, and now the Vice Chancellor. They have been on hunger strike for more than 48 hours, and the VC has not responded. At the very least, he should have shown some concern for the welfare of the students.”

He further criticised the Vice Chancellor’s handling of the situation: “As the head of the institution, how can you allow students to continue their hunger strike right outside your office? When they presented their grievances, immediate action should have been taken. You cannot simply ignore the situation. This is the problem with the VC—he has repeatedly failed to grasp the seriousness of the matter. Any sensible leader would have responded immediately to address the concerns of the students.”

Finally, Prof. Kma addressed the accusations against the registrar and deputy registrar, asserting that these are well-founded. “As teachers, we are in a unique position to observe the daily functioning of the university. We know exactly what the registrar and deputy registrar have done. They are incompetent, and there is no doubt about it. Yet, the Vice Chancellor has done nothing to address these concerns, whether raised by students or teachers. If I were leading this agitation, I would have taken similar action,” he concluded.

