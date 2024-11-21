Meghalaya: NEHUSU Temporarily Suspends Hunger Strike After 16 Days, Agitation to Continue

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) has temporarily suspended its indefinite hunger strike after 16 days, citing health concerns and requests from teachers, community leaders, and medical professionals. Despite this suspension, the agitation will persist until their primary demand-the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla-is met.

Announcing the decision, NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun said, "Today is the 16th day of the hunger strike, during which we have fasted for more than 370 hours. Based on requests from the NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA), the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association of NEHU (MTTA), the KSU central body, and doctors' medical advice, we have decided to temporarily suspend the hunger strike due to the deteriorating health of many participants. Most members, including NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit leaders, are in poor health. However, we will continue our protests during weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m."

He added that the students would stage protests outside the vice-chancellor's office from 9 am to 5 pm while awaiting the Education Ministry's inquiry committee report.

Sohtun warned that if the ministry fails to act, the hunger strike or other forms of agitation would resume. "We will not stop until our demands are fulfilled. For now, classes and administration will remain suspended. We will allow students to complete critical work like scholarship applications and thesis submissions, but normal functioning of the university will not resume until the ministry takes appropriate action."

The hunger strike, initiated on November 5, was part of a broader campaign demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shukla, Registrar Omkar Singh, and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta over alleged administrative failings and incompetence. The protest included campus gate locking and effigy burning to express growing frustration with the administration.

The hunger strike officially ended with the felicitation of NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit leaders by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof. N. Saha and senior professors.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Paul Lyngdoh Urges NEHU Students to Submit Report, Assures Grievance Redressal

Also Watch: