Meghalaya: New Shillong water supply project gains momentum

SHILLONG: Aiming to ensure an adequate and sustainable drinking water supply for the rapidly expanding New Shillong Township and 32 adjoining villages, Meghalaya Minister-in-Charge of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Marcuise N. Marak reviewed the progress of the ambitious New Shillong Water Supply Project, underscoring the government’s push to translate its infrastructure vision into on-ground reality. The project, seen as a critical backbone for future urban growth in the state capital region, is expected to significantly strengthen water security once completed.

The PHE Minister conducted an on-site inspection of the project at Nongkhali village along with senior officials of the department and expressed satisfaction with the pace of work, despite initial setbacks.

“I inspected the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme project yesterday. I went to the dam site, and the work is progressing very well. I hope it will be completed within the stipulated time,” Marak said while outlining the current status of execution.

Providing a detailed update, the minister noted that civil works have achieved 30 per cent completion, while procurement of critical components such as pipes, pumps and machinery has reached nearly 90 per cent. He acknowledged that land-related hurdles caused delays during the initial phase.

“There was some delay due to land issues. Our officials had to undertake negotiations, which took almost a year,” he said, adding that challenges at the dam site also necessitated a change in location.

“There were issues at the dam site, and we had to shift to a second selected site, which is the present construction location. Therefore, it took almost a year,” he added.

Marak described the terrain as particularly demanding, highlighting the complexities involved in accessing the dam location. “With regard to land negotiations and construction of the road towards the dam site, it is very challenging. It is a steep gorge-like location,” he said. According to him, construction of the approach road consumed considerable time, but the situation has now improved. “Therefore, the construction of the road took some time, but now the road has reached up to the dam site, and construction is in full swing,” he said. He further informed that groundwork activities are nearing completion.

“Almost all foundational work is nearing completion. Excavation and clearing of land for necessary construction are almost done. Within the next 10 days, we will be able to start construction of the dam,” the minister said, expressing optimism that substantial progress would be achieved within the current working season.

“Therefore, we are hoping that within this working season, the dam will be completed to a certain extent,” he added.

On timelines, Marak admitted that while the original project duration was two years, unforeseen challenges have affected the schedule.

“Our target was two years. One year has already been spent on land negotiations and other challenges. With only one year left, we will have to extend the time,” he said.

However, he stressed that the executing company is working at an intense pace to make up for lost time.

“But the company is going all out. They are working 16 to 18 hours a day and are trying to complete the project by next year itself,” Marak said.

Once operational, the project is expected to be a game-changer for the region.

“Once completed, it will cover the New Shillong Township as well as 32 villages close to the township,” he said, adding that while the initial target is to supply 15 million litres per day, the system has been designed for future expansion.

“We are targeting 15 MLD of water initially, but ultimately we will be able to supply around 50 MLD,” he added.

