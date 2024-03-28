Meghalaya: Newly Discovered Butterfly Cicada Species Adds to Meghalaya's Biodiversity Marvels

MEGHALAYA: Scientists in Meghalaya, India have revealed an amazing discovery with the discovery of a new species of cicada colloquially known as the "butterfly cicada" This new gem in Bequartina eats the record of the species first in India, highlighting the untapped biodiversity of Meghalaya The discovery, made possible by the joint efforts of Dr. Vivek Sarkar, Senior Research Associate, Wildlife Institute of India, and Mr. Rodeson Thangkhiew, a prolific research scholar from Nongkrah village, has triggered a miracle in the hearts of the biological enthusiasts.

Under the guidance of Dr. S.R. The team stumbled upon this exotic creature lying in the dense forests of Ri Bhoi district at Hajong in Nehu, Shillong. Known as Bequartina bicolor, the nickname ‘bicolor’ for the cicada refers to its two distinctive colors, making it all the more fascinating. Endemic to Meghalaya, mainly in the Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi districts, the discovery extends the known species of the genus Bequartina to seven, with six previously recorded in Southeast Asia The habitat preference of this celestial cicada varies between the dense forests of Ri Bhoi in the Balpakram Plateau of the Garo Hills and the native vegetation Its activity is from the third week of April to mid-June, and calls are observed prominent in different places.

In the Garo Hills, men engage in strenuous calls from dawn to dusk, where their presence is in masked bands. In contrast, in the Ri Bhoi region, calls are mainly heard during the day, with greater intensity in the early morning into the afternoon. Dr. Vivek Sarkar emphasizes the importance of protecting these sacred places and urges humanity to act as custodians of nature’s splendor to ensure our coexistence. The discovery of the 'two-coloured mosquito cicada' not only enhances scientific knowledge, but also highlights the delicate balance between research and conservation, emphasizing the importance of they emphasize the treasures hidden in the mysterious forests of Meghalaya.

