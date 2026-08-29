Paul Lyngdoh backs Shillong Ropeway project, questions opposition over tree-cutting concerns

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has thrown his weight behind the Shillong Ropeway project, dismissing concerns over its environmental impact and questioning the basis of the opposition that emerged after construction of the project commenced. Lyngdoh, who was Tourism Minister when the project was given the go-ahead, said the project would not have progressed to the foundation-laying stage without the requisite environmental clearances and adherence to prescribed procedures.

Referring to the foundation stone being laid by the President of India, Lyngdoh said such a project would have undergone due scrutiny before being formally inaugurated. He also pointed to existing ropeway projects in hill states, including Uttarakhand, to underline that ropeways and environmental conservation can coexist.

"Is it possible that you will have hill stations with no trees? Where on earth will you find a hill station with no trees?" he said.

His remarks came amid opposition from certain groups to the project, with concerns being raised over tree felling and the possible impact on the Shillong Peak forest. Lyngdoh questioned the timing of the objections, noting that the project had been sanctioned several years ago and construction had already begun. Lyngdoh said the Shillong Ropeway had been conceived using Swiss technology and was being designed along the lines of ropeway systems in Switzerland. He maintained that tree felling would be limited to what was required for constructing the towers and base infrastructure.

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