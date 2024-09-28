Meghalaya: Notorious “Thief” Arrested in Shillong After Two-Year Manhunt

SHILLONG: A man suspected to be behind several thefts and burglaries in Shillong, Meghalaya was arrested on Friday.

Shanbor Wahlang, who also hails by the name Moolchand, has been identified as the key suspect in several theft and burglary cases that have been reported in Shillong since 2022.

Arrested by the police from East Khasi Hills after specific information, police sources said he has connections with four cases at Sadar Police Station.

Police say it remains to be seen the full extent of his involvement in all these and other connected crimes. Efforts are also under way to find out if there are any associates who could be connected to Wahlang.

Two youths have been arrested in connection with an alleged case of armed robbery next to Little Blossom School on September 14. Suspects Max Eric Syiemlieh, 25, and Melvin Tongwah, 22, were reportedly arrested on September 20.

According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Sadar Police Station pertaining to the dacoity. The complainant said three youths on different scooters came to him after he had locked up his shop near Little Blossom School.

The attackers held a gun to him at gunpoint; brandished weapons, and threatened him. Then another person came on a different scooter and retrieved the metal rod from the boot. They ransacked his belongings and took away Rs. 10,200 from his daily earnings.

The police also informed that the two men have connections with an attempted robbery case at Hideaway Café on September 16, where they attacked one man. They are further investigating to trace the other suspected culprits involved in such crimes.