Meghalaya: NPP announces 24 candidates for GHADC polls, denies ticket to sitting CEM

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) on Monday unveiled its first list of 24 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). The State Election Committee approved the list on February 16, 2026. The party will announce the names of candidates for the remaining five seats in a second list.

Announcing the decision, NPP Working President Marcuise N Marak said five constituencies - 20-Raksamgre, 21-Naguapara, 11-Boldamgre, 3-Silkigre and 4-Rongrikkimgre - remain pending finalization.

"There are five constituencies pending finalization of candidates: 20-Raksamgre, 21-Naguapara, 11-Boldamgre, 3-Silkigre and 4-Rongrikkimgre. We will decide the candidates for these five constituencies in the last phase," Marak said.

In a significant political development, the party denied a ticket to the sitting Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the GHADC from the Siju constituency, citing electoral considerations.

Marak said, "We have denied a ticket to the sitting CEM of the GHADC who represented the Siju constituency. We took this decision with great difficulty, as the question of winnability is also a factor. Therefore, we have denied him the ticket, but we request his cooperation with the party's decision."

As per the list approved by the State Election Committee, the candidates are: Calis G. Momin (01-Siju), Jewil S. Marak (02-Wagesik), Sengchim N. Sangma (05-Gasuapara), Kapilson A. Sangma (06-Barengapara), Rakesh A. Sangma (07-Babelapara), Balsrang Arengh (08-Amongpara), Charmingstar N. Sangma (09-Tura), Kredithson Ch. Marak (10-Dengnakpara), Linekar K. Sangma (12-Nogorpara), Sanjay A. Sangma (13-Zikzak), Sanjay Koch (14-Betasing), Anseng A. Sangma (15-Rochonpara), Arbinstone B. Marak (16-Asananag), Andresh Ch. Marak (17-Balachanda), Maxwell M. Sangma (18-Batabari), Peterjob A. Sangma (19-Shyamnagar), Grahambell A. Sangma (22-Jengjal), Sunny Rogers G. Momin (23-Rongrong), Pongseng R. Marak (24-Bolsong), Dolly K. Sangma (25-Damas), Mody M. Sangma (26-Kharkutta), Nihim D. Shira (27-Samandagre), Henen R. Sangma (28-Darugre) and Sengbath R. Marak (29-Williamnagar).

