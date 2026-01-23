Meghalaya: BJP eyes 8-10 seats in GHADC polls, Sanbor Shullai appeals to voters

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior Meghalaya BJP legislator and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is hopeful of making significant gains in the forthcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, expected to be held later this year, as the party intensifies its organizational preparations and grassroots outreach across the region. Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, Shullai described the district council elections as a key political test, asserting that the BJP is seeking a renewed mandate on the strength of what he termed a decade of transformative development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and successive MDA governments in Meghalaya. He urged voters to make an informed comparison between the past and the present.

Detailing the party's roadmap, Shullai said, "We are preparing, and applications have been invited. We hope that this time we will secure eight to ten seats in the GHADC elections. In district council or MP elections, people should focus on the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 10 years. Across the country and in Meghalaya as well, there has been a series of development initiatives."

Calling for a performance-based assessment, he added, "People should judge what existed 46 years ago and what has been achieved in the last 10 years since the formation of MDA I and MDA II. People have witnessed several developmental schemes, particularly in the road communication sector and highway development."

Pointing to visible changes at the local level, Shullai said, "Even in my constituency and in New Shillong, many major projects are coming up."

Stressing the party's campaign push, he said, "The Garo Hills District Council leadership of the party and the karyakartas are overseeing the campaign. As an MLA, my duty is to visit each and every constituency and campaign aggressively."

