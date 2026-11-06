Meghalaya: NPP may benefit from TMC, Congress divisions in GHADC polls, says MLA

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Salmanpara MLA Ian Botham K. Sangma claimed that internal divisions within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress could benefit the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

He pointed to the recent defection of three TMC MDCs to the NPP and said more Congress leaders could join the ruling party. He attributed the Opposition's divisions to competing leadership ambitions. Sangma said the NPP remained united under Chief Minister and party national president Conrad K. Sangma, whose leadership and development initiatives had strengthened the party's position in Garo Hills.

He said the NPP would contest the GHADC elections collectively and intensify its campaign after the poll schedule was announced.

Also Read: Tripura: TTAADC set to induct new Executive Members amid speculation over BJP representation