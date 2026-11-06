Tripura: TTAADC set to induct new Executive Members amid speculation over BJP representation

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is set to induct additional Executive Members on November 6, with speculation that the BJP may receive a share in the council's Executive Committee, currently controlled by TIPRA Motha.

Chief Executive Member Runiel Debbarma is expected to oversee the induction ceremony, which may be attended by TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Kishore Debbarma and other dignitaries. The BJP and TIPRA Motha contested the last Assembly election in alliance, and two TIPRA Motha leaders later joined the BJP-led State government as ministers.

However, the BJP remained unrepresented in the TTAADC Executive Committee. Sources said Chief Minister Manik Saha recently raised the issue with Pradyot Debbarma, fuelling speculation about BJP representation in the council.

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