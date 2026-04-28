Meghalaya on high alert as heavy rain forecast, disaster response teams on standby

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the state's disaster management apparatus on standby and teams across all districts-from sub-divisional offices to Deputy Commissioners' offices-alerted in advance using technology-driven forecasting systems, Meghalaya is bracing for a spell of severe weather even as authorities await clearer ground reports on rainfall conditions.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday said, "The Government of Meghalaya's disaster management team is well equipped to handle all situations and, more importantly, with the help of technology, we can predict disasters beforehand. However, as of now, I do not have reports on the rainfall situation across the state. That said, teams from SDO offices to Deputy Commissioners' offices across Meghalaya have been alerted to respond to any situation that arises. Let us hope the situation does not worsen, but all disaster management teams are on standby."

He said district-level authorities would take decisions based on local conditions. "This depends from one district to another; you cannot generalise across the state. The respective District Magistrate, as Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, is fully empowered to address all disaster-related issues in the district. It is not for the state level to manage these aspects, as we have empowered the District Magistrates."

Highlighting preparedness across agencies, he added, "We are well equipped, whether in terms of manpower or equipment."

An advisory issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Khasi Hills, cautioned that from April 27 to May 1, the district is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, very heavy rainfall, and gusty winds ranging between 40 kmph and 60 kmph.

The advisory warned of possible flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas near rivers and streams, and urged residents to avoid venturing into water bodies or flooded stretches. People have been asked to secure loose objects, stay away from electric poles and power lines, and switch off electrical appliances during lightning.

Authorities have also cautioned against driving through inundated roads and advised the public to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement during intense weather conditions, and dial the emergency helpline 112 for assistance.

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