Meghalaya: ‘One North East’ Talks gain Momentum, says CM Conrad Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing political churn in the Northeast and renewed efforts at regional consolidation, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said sustained consultations were underway with several political leaders as part of the proposed “One North East” initiative. He described it as an ambitious and unprecedented attempt to bring diverse political forces onto a common platform.

Speaking to the media, Sangma underscored that the exercise was not a short-term political arrangement but a long-drawn process aimed at achieving what many parties had attempted—and failed—to accomplish over decades. He acknowledged the complexity of aligning varied political ideologies and concerns but maintained that the intent and direction of the initiative were clear.

Sangma said consultations had been held with several leaders and that the process of bringing many of them together on a common platform was gradually taking shape. He added that the initiative was widely seen as desirable and positive, noting that for decades several political parties had tried to move in this direction without much success. He said the initiative was part of a broader goal to achieve something that had not been done before.

The Chief Minister candidly admitted that the proposed platform faced several challenges, particularly in reconciling differences among parties and leaders while ensuring a uniform approach. He said these concerns had been part of detailed deliberations held over the past month and a half.

Sangma revealed that extensive discussions had already taken place during the initial 45-day period outlined earlier but refrained from disclosing specifics, stating that formal announcements were yet to be made. He said consultations were continuing with several leaders and that there was considerable enthusiasm surrounding the initiative, with decisions to be taken at an appropriate time. When asked about a possible timeline for the initiative to take concrete shape, the NPP chief ruled out fixed deadlines, stressing that political alignment could not be treated as a time-bound project. He said the process involved different political minds coming together and required time, adding that while the intentions were clear, progress would be gradual.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of a significant political development on November 4, when a coalition of prominent regional leaders unveiled a plan to forge a single political entity under the banner “One North East”. Described by its proponents as a historic and collective initiative, the move aimed to redraw the region’s fragmented political landscape by creating an indigenous political force transcending state boundaries.

The signatories to the declaration included Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, former Nagaland minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, and Assam’s Daniel Langthasa, founder of the People’s Party. As part of the roadmap, the leaders agreed to constitute a committee tasked with deliberating on the structure, modalities and future course of the proposed political entity, with a 45-day timeframe set for the submission of its report.

