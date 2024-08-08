Meghalaya: Online common format of Pollution under Control Certificate to be implemented

Shillong: The Commissioner of Transport, Meghalaya has informed the general public that the Transport Department, Government of Meghalaya will be implementing the Online Common Format of Pollution under Control Certificate (PUCC) of vehicle shortly. Vehicle owners can check the availability of Emission Norms in the Registration Certificate of their vehicles and in case of non-availability of the same, the vehicle owners shall update the Emission norms in the office of the District Transport Officer immediately, stated a press release.

