Mizoram Awaits Central Instruction for Biometric Enrollment of Over 33,000 Myanmar Refugees

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government is poised to initiate biometric enrollment for more than 33000 Myanmar refugees currently residing in northeastern state. This will be pending instructions from central government. According to home department official, the state has already prepared new biometric enrollment portal.

"We are waiting for instruction from the Centre. We will start the process of collecting biometric data of Myanmar nationals once we receive instruction" the official said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier confirmed that biometric enrollment portal is ready for use. It will be deployed soon. This initiative follows an April directive from Union Ministry of Home Affairs. They instructed Mizoram and Manipur, which share borders with Myanmar to capture biometric and biographic details of "illegal immigrants" in their states.

In June last year Union Ministry directed that enrollment campaign be completed by end of September. They instructed both states to prepare and initiate the process. Although Mizoram began preparations. They conducted training and appointed nodal officers. The state’s Council of Ministers decided in September. They opted to postpone enrollment citing upcoming state assembly polls in November as reason for delay.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma noted that directive to collect biometric data had caused anxiety among Myanmar and Bangladesh nationals. They sought refuge in state, fearing potential deportation. During January meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lalduhoma received assurance that no refugees would be deported until peace is restored in their home countries.

According to state Home Department Mizoram is currently hosting 33,835 Myanmar nationals including 12,901 children. Majority 14212 refugees are located in Champhai district of total 10,552 people reside in 111 relief camps across six districts. Meanwhile, 9269 live outside camps with relatives, friends or in rented accommodation.

Additionally, more than 1,800 Bangladeshi nationals are taking shelter in Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram The state hosts around 8000 internally displaced people from Mizoram, according to Home Department.