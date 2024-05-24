Meghalaya: Over 200 Street Vendors to be Relocated in Shillong's Khyndai Lad Area

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced around 200 street vendors from Khyndai Lad area have voluntarily registered for government’s relocation plan. This initiative aims to provide them with designated spaces. Under one roof. Complete with essential facilities such as washrooms and water supply. Which they currently lack.

Lyngdoh emphasized only genuine residents of Meghalaya will benefit from this relocation plan. "They will have identified spaces provided by Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Ensuring basic amenities" he stated. This measure is part of broader effort to regulate street vending and improve pedestrian spaces in Shillong.

Addressing concerns about some hawkers being unaware of relocation process, Lyngdoh clarified. “Entire process was initiated with active support of these vendor groups. Due diligence was conducted. They voluntarily agreed to register and claim the spaces provided by government.” He assured that relocation plan covers 200 vendors indicating minimal issues. Acknowledging that few individuals might have concerns.

Lyngdoh also highlighted necessity of relocation noting, "Shillong urgently needs more space for pedestrians." He reiterated that all necessary details have been collected. This ensures that only legitimate residents benefit from this initiative dismissing claims from those without substantial grounds

The minister pointed out that Khyndai Lad's current status outside jurisdiction of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) allows unregulated trade without licenses. This makes the area susceptible to crime due to the presence of unidentified traders. "The relocation plan aims to address these vulnerabilities, he added

Furthermore Lyngdoh expressed his vision for enhancing Shillong’s appeal as tourist destination. "Khyndai Lad is top destination for tourists visiting Shillong, known as music capital of India. We want visitors to experience sounds of music. Not noise of street haggling" he said. He believes relocation will contribute to elevating Shillong’s reputation, offering tourists clearer sense of why it is celebrated for its music

The Urban Affairs Department plans to extend this relocation process to other areas of city following successful rehabilitation of 200 identified hawkers in Khyndai Lad. Lyngdoh’s announcement marks significant step. Towards organizing street vending and enhancing urban environment in Shillong.