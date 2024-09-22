Meghalaya: Police arrested armed robbers in state

A correspondent

Shillong: Police have arrested two youths on suspicion of their involvement in an armed robbery near Little Blossom School on September 14. The two suspects who were arrested on September 20 have been identified as Max Eric Syiemlieh, 25 and Melvin Tongwah, 22.

According to police, on September 18, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Sadar Police Station regarding an armed robbery. The complaint stated that three people on separate scooters approached him close to Little Blossom School after he had closed his shop. The assailants brandished weapons and issued threats before another individual arrived on a separate scooter, retrieving a metal rod from the boot. According to the police, the group then searched the complainant’s possessions and stole Rs. 10,200 from his day’s earnings.

Police also said that it is worth noting that these two individuals were also linked to an attempted robbery at Hideaway Café on September 16, during which they assaulted one person. Police also said that the investigation is going on, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the crimes.

