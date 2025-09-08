Meghalaya Police bust cross-border crime nexus, 10 Bangladeshis arrested

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police have busted a major cross-border motorcycle theft racket with the arrest of 17 people, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, officials said on Sunday. The gang, according to police, used to steal two-wheelers from Shillong and other areas of the state and smuggle them across the international border for resale in Bangladesh. The breakthrough came in the early hours of September 4 during routine checking of vehicles at Mawmang in East Khasi Hills district. Police personnel noticed a scooter approaching from Shillong suddenly make a U-turn on spotting the naka party.

The vehicle was chased down and intercepted shortly after. The pillion rider, identified as 24-year-old Nehlang Lamare of Barato in West Jaintia Hills, was apprehended, while the rider managed to flee. He was later caught and identified as an 18-year-old Klement Timung of Jowai.

On interrogation, the duo admitted that the scooter had been stolen from Shillong’s Lapalang locality. A case was registered at Rynjah police station, and investigations were launched. Later, the Special Cell of East Khasi Hills police arrested three more individuals — Peter Pohrmen (18), Vicky Dkhar (20) and Romeo Ryngksai (24), all residents of Dawki in West Jaintia Hills.

Police said the trio acted as intermediaries, arranging the handover of stolen motorcycles to Bangladeshi nationals across the border. Subsequent raids, based on their inputs, led to the arrest of four more accused: Deimionjongmi Paslein (25) of Kseh in East Jaintia Hills, Barister Lamare (20) and Lastborn Lamare (21) of Barato in West Jaintia Hills, along with a 15-year-old boy.

In the following operations, police apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including a 17-year-old minor. They were allegedly the intended recipients of the stolen vehicles. The Bangladeshis hail from Sylhet and Habiganj districts, officials added. Police said the arrests have exposed a “well-structured international racket” involving vehicle theft, smuggling networks and cross-border buyers.

Further investigations are underway to trace more individuals connected with the syndicate. Authorities said enhanced vigilance along key border routes has been put in place to prevent such rackets from exploiting the porous India-Bangladesh border. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya: Two Injured in Clash Between Student Groups in Jaiaw

Also Watch: