Meghalaya: Two Injured in Clash Between Student Groups in Jaiaw

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Two youths sustained minor injuries in a late-night clash between members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and another group near Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Jaiaw, on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, on Sunday informed that the injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged. “It was a group clash. Some KSU boys assaulted. Matter under control. Two persons minor injuries. Assault and counter assault,” he said.

Police teams rushed to the spot and quickly brought the situation under control. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the altercation. “No FIR has been filed so far, but we will make an enquiry into the incident,” the SP added.

Also Read: Shillong siren security scare calls for policy review: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Also Watch: