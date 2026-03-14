Meghalaya Police Bust Inter-State ATM Theft Gang, Six Arrested Across Haryana, Meghalaya and Assam

Police in Meghalaya have busted an inter-state gang allegedly behind a series of ATM thefts in East Khasi Hills district that resulted in the theft of more than Rs 98 lakh over the past year, arresting six individuals across Haryana, Meghalaya, and Assam in a coordinated investigation.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the operation followed three high-value ATM heists that had unsettled the district over recent months.
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The first theft occurred on May 21, 2025, when miscreants broke into an ATM booth at Mawkriah and stole Rs 28,13,100. On December 30, 2025, an ATM booth at Smit was targeted and Rs 35,57,000 was taken. On February 8, 2026, unknown miscreants struck an ATM booth at Mylliem, fleeing with approximately Rs 35,00,000. Cases were registered at Mawngap and Madanrting police stations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
On February 27, a seven-member Special Cell team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Simseng Sangma was dispatched to Nuh district in Haryana. Coordinating with the CIA unit of Nuh district from March 9, the team arrested two key suspects — Salim, 26, of Dorakhi, Mewat, and Rahul, 31, of Bazidpur — on March 10. A court granted five days of police custody for interrogation.
Investigators in Meghalaya apprehended two alleged local facilitators — John Fishal Lyngkhoi, 32, of Umpling, and Joyous Dura, 47, of Mawlai Nongkwar — who were remanded to six days of police custody.
In a related operation on March 12, a Special Cell team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Bipul Das arrested Rejaul Korim, 38, from Chakla under Abhayapuri police station in Bongaigaon district, and Lius Ali, 28, of Boragaon, Seujinagar under Gorchuk police station in Guwahati.
Police said incriminating items were seized from the accused and efforts are continuing to identify and arrest remaining absconding members of the network and recover stolen cash.