Meghalaya Police Bust Inter-State ATM Theft Gang, Six Arrested Across Haryana, Meghalaya and Assam

Police in Meghalaya have busted an inter-state gang allegedly behind a series of ATM thefts in East Khasi Hills district that resulted in the theft of more than Rs 98 lakh over the past year, arresting six individuals across Haryana, Meghalaya, and Assam in a coordinated investigation.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the operation followed three high-value ATM heists that had unsettled the district over recent months.

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