Meghalaya Police Collects More Than Rs 6.50 Lakhs Fine in Traffic Violation

Shillong: Meghalaya Police has initiated strict action against those violating traffic norms in the capital city of Shillong. In just one week, the Shillong Traffic Police collected more than Rs 6.50 lakhs in fines in the city.

The Shillong Traffic Police has announced the collection of Rs 6, 78,000 in fines for a week. As many as 684 traffic violations were detected by the department in the week starting April 22 and ending on April 28. It police authorities mentioned that the Shillong Traffic Police had conducted a special checking initiative to ensure road safety in the capital city. The drive was also aimed at deterring violations and preventing accidents in the days to come.

The Superintendent of Police for the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Rituraj Ravi issued a statement mentioning about this drive. The statement mentioned that multiple violations were recorded by the police personnel during the special drive. These included driving under the influence of alcohol, driving vehicles with modified exhaust pipes and a range of other incidents. Calling for the citizens to be more careful and to keep the traffic regulations in mind, the senior police official mentioned that similar drives will be conducted regularly. He mentioned that these drives are in addition to the regular checking carried out by the Shillong Traffic Police and that stringent action will be taken against violators in the days to come in view of road safety.