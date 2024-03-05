Meghalaya Police Seizes Truck with 5000 kg Ganja

SHILLONG: In a massive success in the ongoing war against narcotics, Meghalaya Police was able to seize a total of 5000 kg of ganja from a truck. The incident took place in the Ri Bhoi district of the state.
According to reports, the state police had received information that a truck with massive quantities of ganja would be moved. Based on the information, a joint team from the Meghalaya Police and CRPF carried out an operation. The operation led to the capture stopping and searching of a truck with the registration number NL 01 AH 5853. On searching its cargo, police discovered a massive consignment of narcotics. The truck was on its way to Assam when it was seized.
One person was arrested in this connection. He was identified as one Babulal Sheikh of Tajipur in the Osmanabad district of the state of Maharastra. The state police continued to interrogate the person for any other information regarding the matter.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated Meghalaya Police on this success. He mentioned, “Delighted to share the phenomenal job by the Ri Bhoi Police! They've unearthed a hidden stash – a whopping 4750kgs of pure grade marijuana, worth a staggering Rs.20 crore from a truck yesterday night! This goes without saying that this huge bust has prevented a tidal wave of harm, protecting countless lives and communities from the destructive grip of drugs. Kudos to LR Bishnoi and the team of Meghalaya Police for a job well done. But the fight isn't over. Let's join hands, report any suspicious activity, and make Meghalaya a safer, healthier state for all! ”
Meanwhile, the massive consignment of ganja has been mentioned to be around Rs 20 Cr. The state police has already initiated an investigation into the matter of seizure of such a huge consignment of contraband ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
ALSO WATCH: