Meghalaya Police Seizes Truck with 5000 kg Ganja

SHILLONG: In a massive success in the ongoing war against narcotics, Meghalaya Police was able to seize a total of 5000 kg of ganja from a truck. The incident took place in the Ri Bhoi district of the state.

According to reports, the state police had received information that a truck with massive quantities of ganja would be moved. Based on the information, a joint team from the Meghalaya Police and CRPF carried out an operation. The operation led to the capture stopping and searching of a truck with the registration number NL 01 AH 5853. On searching its cargo, police discovered a massive consignment of narcotics. The truck was on its way to Assam when it was seized.

One person was arrested in this connection. He was identified as one Babulal Sheikh of Tajipur in the Osmanabad district of the state of Maharastra. The state police continued to interrogate the person for any other information regarding the matter.