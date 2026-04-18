Meghalaya Police Signs MoU With Royal Global University to Expand Higher Education Access for Personnel

The Meghalaya Police has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Royal Global University (RGU), marking a significant step toward expanding access to higher education for police personnel and their families across the state.

The agreement was signed by Director General of Police, Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, and Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Singh, Registrar Academics, Assam Royal Global University.

What the Partnership Aims to Achieve

The collaboration is aimed at "strengthening partnership for education and welfare," according to the Meghalaya Police, with a focus on expanding higher education opportunities and supporting the overall well-being of the police community.

The initiative is expected to make it easier for serving police personnel and their family members to pursue academic qualifications and professional development alongside their duties.

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