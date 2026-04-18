Meghalaya News

Meghalaya Police Signs MoU With Royal Global University to Expand Higher Education Access for Personnel

Meghalaya Police has entered into a strategic partnership with Royal Global University to provide higher education opportunities for police personnel and their families, in a move aimed at strengthening welfare initiatives within the force.
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The Meghalaya Police has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Royal Global University (RGU), marking a significant step toward expanding access to higher education for police personnel and their families across the state.

The agreement was signed by Director General of Police, Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, and Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Singh, Registrar Academics, Assam Royal Global University.

What the Partnership Aims to Achieve

The collaboration is aimed at "strengthening partnership for education and welfare," according to the Meghalaya Police, with a focus on expanding higher education opportunities and supporting the overall well-being of the police community.

The initiative is expected to make it easier for serving police personnel and their family members to pursue academic qualifications and professional development alongside their duties.

Also Read: CM Conrad Sangma Inducts 2,968 Meghalaya Police Recruits

A Broader Push for Institutional Welfare

The agreement reflects a growing recognition within the Meghalaya Police of the importance of supporting the personal and professional development of its workforce beyond their operational responsibilities.

By partnering with an established university, the force aims to provide structured and accessible pathways to higher education for a community that often faces practical barriers to pursuing academic goals.

Meghalaya Police
Royal Global University

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