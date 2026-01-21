Meghalaya police to get a boost in strength with 3,000 recruits

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is set to witness a historic expansion of its police force as the state government moves to fill over 3,000 vacancies by mid-February 2026. The large-scale recruitment drive comes at a time when the police department has been grappling with manpower shortages across key stations, outposts and battalions, affecting law enforcement and operational efficiency. With interviews underway in Shillong and Tura for both the Eastern and Western Ranges, the final phase of the exercise is now in full swing, promising a transformative impact on policing across the state.

Cyril V. Darlong Diengdoh, Commissioner and Secretary of the Home (Police) Department, outlined the progress, saying, "The process is ongoing as we speak. Interviews are being held in both Tura and Shillong for the Eastern Range and Western Range. Recruitment for 76 sub-inspector posts under this drive has already been completed. The results have been declared, and the recruits have joined and are undergoing training at the North Eastern Police Academy."

He added that recruitment for the remaining positions, including constables in the armed and unarmed branches, is ongoing. "Recruitment for other categories, such as constables in both the armed and unarmed branches, is in progress. We are hoping to complete it by the first or second week of February. The recruitment process for all 3,000 vacancies will be completed by the first or second week of February," Diengdoh said.

On the significance of the drive, he remarked, "It will significantly help the police department. Three thousand is a large number of recruits, and it will help us fill vacancies across various positions and locations in police stations and outposts, including battalions. The police definitely require manpower for multiple purposes, from law and order management to investigation and other policing functions."

Regarding deployment, Diengdoh clarified that manpower allocation is guided by operational needs.

"Deployment of forces is carried out from time to time, depending on the requirements of a particular district, unit or battalion. This is done by the office of the Director General of Police and reviewed periodically, keeping various requirements in mind. We have been strengthening the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and other units that require reinforcement, and the manpower will be deployed accordingly," he said.

