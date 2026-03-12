Meghalaya Postpones GHADC Elections After Garo Hills Violence, Cabinet Meeting Called for Tomorrow

The Meghalaya government has decided to postpone the general elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), originally scheduled for April 10, 2026, following escalating violence across Garo Hills linked to the controversy over non-tribal participation in the council's electoral process.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who holds charge of the Home (Police) portfolio, made the announcement on Wednesday after an emergency video conferencing meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, which assessed the deteriorating ground situation.
Also Read: 2 Killed in Firing During GHADC Poll Tension in Meghalaya
Tynsong expressed deep concern over the incidents of violence, specifically condemning the attack on the National People's Party (NPP) office in Tura.
"The incidents that have happened not only today but also since yesterday or the day before yesterday are very, very unfortunate, including the party office in Tura that was attacked. I would once again request all the citizens of Garo Hills, in particular, to kindly calm down. If there are any issues in your minds, we are open for discussion," he said.
Tynsong clarified that the unrest was not directed against any particular political party, but was centred on a specific demand by several organisations opposing the participation of non-tribal candidates in the GHADC electoral process.
"I cannot say they are against the government because they have an agenda — their agenda is that they do not want our non-tribal friends to file nominations. It is not that they do not want NPP, Congress or other political parties," he said.
Following the video conference with the Chief Minister, Tynsong said the government found the law-and-order situation in Garo Hills to be extremely grim, despite ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability. Reports were coming in from multiple locations across the region, prompting the decision to postpone the elections.
A Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening to deliberate on the government's next course of action.
Tynsong made repeated appeals for calm, urging both tribal and non-tribal residents of Garo Hills, as well as concerned NGOs, to stand down and engage with the government through dialogue.
"Since the government has decided to postpone the election, I call upon all stakeholders to come forward and share their concerns. We would like to know their views and issues, and we are ready for further deliberation and discussion with them," he said.