Meghalaya Postpones GHADC Elections After Garo Hills Violence, Cabinet Meeting Called for Tomorrow

The Meghalaya government has decided to postpone the general elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), originally scheduled for April 10, 2026, following escalating violence across Garo Hills linked to the controversy over non-tribal participation in the council's electoral process.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who holds charge of the Home (Police) portfolio, made the announcement on Wednesday after an emergency video conferencing meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, which assessed the deteriorating ground situation.

