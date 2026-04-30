Meghalaya: Prestone Tynsong calls for stricter monitoring as landslides hit Shillong–Dawki highway project

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD, Prestone Tynsong, has said that he has directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to ensure continuous monitoring by experts and consultancy teams, with regular surveys to identify unsafe stretches and take timely action. He also instructed both NHIDCL and the State PWD to respond to any situation arising during the monsoon, following repeated landslides and traffic disruptions along the Shillong–Dawki road.

Highlighting safety concerns, Tynsong said, “I have directed the NHIDCL again to make sure that experts and consultancy groups carry out monitoring and conduct surveys regularly to identify unsafe portions, so that timely action can be taken.” He added, “For this, I have already instructed NHIDCL and the State PWD to assist whenever any situation arises during the monsoon period.”

He noted that the issue has persisted since the beginning of the project, stating, “I think this issue has been there right from the start of the project. The DPR has been prepared according to the terrain, soil condition, and topography of each portion.”

Referring to recent disruptions, he said, “For nearly a week, we closed the road for the safety of the public and did not allow travel. This morning, we reopened it, and work at the Mawlieh stretch, including digging and extraction of hillocks, is almost complete.” He added, “However, within a few hours of reopening, a landslide occurred near Laitlyngkot, which is now being cleared.” He further said, “Such incidents may continue at different stretches of the road.”

Tynsong urged residents to exercise caution and limit travel during the monsoon, particularly along vulnerable stretches, as construction and blasting activities continue. He also appealed for public cooperation, stating that the government aims to complete the project at the earliest, which is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Shillong, Pynursla, and Dawki.

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