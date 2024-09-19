Meghalaya University's Professor Features In Stanford University's List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists

RI-BHOI: In a proud moment for the scientific community of the northeastern region, Faizuddin Ahmed – an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at a private university based in Meghalaya, has unlocked an incredible milestone in his career.

He has made it to the Stanford University's distinguished list of the world’s top two per cent scientists for 2024. This elite list which features some of the world's best scientists was published on September 16, 2024.

This notable accomplishment happens to be the fifth consecutive year that Ahmed has cemented his place at Stanford University’s prestigious rankings of the world’s leading scientists.