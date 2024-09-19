Meghalaya University's Professor Features In Stanford University's List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists

RI-BHOI: In a proud moment for the scientific community of the northeastern region, Faizuddin Ahmed – an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at a private university based in Meghalaya, has unlocked an incredible milestone in his career.
He has made it to the Stanford University's distinguished list of the world’s top two per cent scientists for 2024. This elite list which features some of the world's best scientists was published on September 16, 2024.
This notable accomplishment happens to be the fifth consecutive year that Ahmed has cemented his place at Stanford University’s prestigious rankings of the world’s leading scientists.
His pioneering research mainly focuses on theoretical physics, with a particular emphasis on general relativity and quantum mechanics.
Ahmed has made immense contributions to the field by publishing 165 research papers in distinguished Scopus-indexed journals, including the European Physical Journal C, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics throughout the course of his illustrious career.
Scientific Reports, Annals of Physics, European Physical Journal Plus, Progress of Theoretical and Experimental Physics are among some other journals written by him.
Ahmed expressed his gratitude after getting honoured with this recognition. “It’s truly humbling to be recognised by Stanford University for the fifth year in a row. This achievement highlights the significance of dedicated research and the relentless pursuit of knowledge,” the Professor said.
It is to be noted that Ahmed completed his undergraduate degree in Physics from Dhubri’s Bholanath College in 2006, following which, he did his master’s degree at Gauhati University in 2009.
His passion for research acted as a driving force behind his pursuance of a PhD from the same university, which he completed successfully in 2016.
This global acknowledgement of Ahmed's work sheds light on his dedication towards research. This impressive feat also serves as a source of inspiration for the aspiring scientists.
