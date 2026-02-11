‘Meghalaya pushes big-ticket tourism projects; five-star hotel planned in Tura’

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Signalling an aggressive push to position Meghalaya as a major tourism destination, Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira on Tuesday outlined a series of infrastructure-driven initiatives, including the development of a five-star hotel in Tura and multiple tourism projects across the state. The move reflects the government's broader strategy to attract private investment, improve connectivity and ensure community participation in sustainable tourism.

A formal ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday to hand over land in Tura, earlier known as Polo Orchid, to an international hotel group for the construction of a five-star property. The project, estimated at around Rs 40 crore, will be developed on 1-2 acres of land through a public-private partnership, marking a significant upgrade in hospitality infrastructure in the Garo Hills region.

"The government is trying to do more development to promote tourism across the entire state of Meghalaya," Shira told reporters, stressing that the focus is on comprehensive growth rather than isolated projects.

Highlighting connectivity as a critical factor for tourism growth, the minister said that while Guwahati currently serves as the nearest airport, the upcoming Baljek airport will significantly cut travel time to Tura. Once operational, the airport will bring air connectivity to within just 30 kilometres of the town, a development expected to boost tourist inflow and investment.

Shira also detailed several other tourism-related projects underway in the region, including a tourist lodge in Siju with an outlay of Rs 23 crore and a convention centre in Resubelpara, also costing Rs 23 crore. In addition, Mondalgre is set to be developed as a tourism destination at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore, further expanding the state's tourism footprint.

Emphasizing the importance of local participation, the minister pointed to encouraging developments in the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, where communities are actively taking responsibility for cleanliness and waste management.

