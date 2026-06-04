Meghalaya pushes education reforms to improve PGI ranking and learning outcomes

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya reviewed its education sector reforms on Wednesday as the State Government intensified efforts to improve learning outcomes and its Performance Grading Index (PGI) ranking.

The review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, assessed performance indicators including school infrastructure, vocational education, digital governance and student learning outcomes.

Officials said Meghalaya had a network of around 14,600 schools and had undertaken major investments in foundational literacy, teacher support and infrastructure development to strengthen education delivery across the State.

The Chief Minister directed district administrations to adopt a mission-mode approach to ensure faster implementation of reforms and improve grassroots-level outcomes.

The meeting also reviewed school rationalisation, under which 3,198 schools have been merged to improve resource utilisation and teacher deployment.

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