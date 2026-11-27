CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala on Thursday said the state needed modern infrastructure, including railways, airports and highways, but maintained that development projects could not be imposed on people against their wishes in a democratic setup. Emphasising the need for public consultation and consensus, Pala said that while such infrastructure might be essential for Meghalaya's future, the government must take people into confidence before proceeding with projects, particularly when the majority of the affected population opposed them.

"I think in a modern world, in modern days, we need railways, we need airports, we need highways, we need everything," Pala said, stressing that development must be accompanied by public consultation.

"I don't think that we should impose or enforce against the will of the public. That is my opinion as long as we are in a democracy," he added.