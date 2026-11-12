Meghalaya: Rainfall, hailstorms bring further dips in temperature across Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Shillong witnessed a further dip in temperature on Wednesday as rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm brought a noticeable change in weather conditions, cooling the atmosphere.

Rainfall occurred during the afternoon, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported light to moderate rainfall at a few places across Meghalaya during the past 24 hours. Shillong recorded 2.6 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, while Sohra recorded trace rainfall.

The maximum temperature in Shillong stood at 21.5 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 12 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal.

Among other locations, Sohra recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 13.3 degrees Celsius. Barapani recorded a maximum of 27.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum dipped to 10 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The highest rainfall of 19.5 mm was recorded at Khatarshnong-Laitkroh in East Khasi Hills, followed by 5 mm at Mawkyrwat and 2.5 mm at Nongstoin.

Meanwhile, IMD Shillong has issued a medium-intensity weather alert, warning of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by light to moderate rain, gusty winds, and the possibility of hailstorms in isolated places over the Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills, and West Khasi Hills during the next 24 hours.

]The alert, effective from 11 am on November 11 until 11 am on November 12, identifies Shillong, Mairang, Umiam, Umroi, Nongstoin, and neighbouring areas as among the locations likely to be affected.

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