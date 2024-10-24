Meghalaya raises age limit for SSA teachers to 45 years to apply for govt teaching posts

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday decided to raise the upper age limit for recruitment of Samgra Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) teachers in the state to 45 years. This decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting held in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills district.

According to the Meghalaya Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma there are many SSA serving teachers in the state who are qualified and passes their Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test but they are overage.

“Therefore just to give them room to apply for the recruitment in the government Lower Primary and Upper Primary and higher classes the upper age limit was increased,” Sangma told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The Education Minister said that such teachers will have to follow due process - like applying for the posts and sit for the interview.

