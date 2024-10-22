Meghalaya: SSA Teachers call off protest, Government assures fulfilling of demands

A Correspondent

Shillong: All Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA) on Monday decided to call off their sit-in demonstration, after the State government assured that their salaries will be hiked.

The president of the association, Peter Thyrniang informed that the AMSSASTA met Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh who told them that their demands will be met but since there is model code of conduct due to the Gambegre bye-election the state will not be able to make any announcement presently.

However, according to the association, Lyngdoh assured the delegation that the announcement will be made in the next few months.

The president of AMSSASTA informed that the proposed march to the state secretariat, to press for their demands, which was supposed to be held on October 23 has also been called off.

“But if the State government does not keep its promise we will return to the streets to demand for our rights,” Thyrniang said. The AMSSASTA has been on a sit-in demonstration at Malki ground since October 1, demanding that the salaries be hiked by 100 percent. According to the association their last pay hike was in the year 2016. There are around 13,000 SSA teachers in the state.

The AMSSASTA said that the current salary ranges from Rs 9,200 to Rs 19,044 for lower primary SAA school teachers and Rs 9,900 to Rs 20,493 for upper primary SSA school teachers.

Officials in the Education Department said that the State government would require an additional amount of over Rs 300 crore for enhancing the salary of 13,000 SSA school teachers in the State.

