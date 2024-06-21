Meghalaya: Rajya Sabha MP Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi files complaint with cyber cell

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Meghalaya Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi has filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Meghalaya Police against a YouTube channel for alleging misuse of the MP scheme.

Kharlukhi said that during the COVID pandemic the MPs did not get any money since funds were spent for the pandemic.

“I started getting (funds for) my scheme in 2022-23 and in the time the system was I recommended the scheme to the deputy commissioner (DC) of Shillong as the nodal officer and then he will send the proposals to the DCs of other districts and then it will go to the Block Development Officer and then this officer will release 50 percent funds for the particular scheme and give to the beneficiaries, and they in turn after spending the funds will submit a utilization certificate and the next installment will be released,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that in 2023-24 the system changed and instead of the Ministry of Rural Development the schemes were sanctioned by Parliament, wherein there was no more nodal officer to propose schemes and from the parliament they directly sent to the districts and subsequently to the Block Development Officers.

He said that he is open to scrutiny since there is nothing to hide. Kharlukhi said that the way the video that is doing the rounds on YouTube is presented is to show that the MPs are corrupt.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he has been in politics for 40 years and if anybody has proof that he is corrupt he will himself write to the government and ask for CBI inquiry and even be ready to go to jail.

He said that he is on the verge of retirement and at this stage someone comes up and alleges that he is corrupt.

