Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district police on Monday morning apprehended two women who were in possession heroine. According to police, during regular naka checking on Monday morning, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills, Shillong recovered 454.32 grams of Heroin near Madanriting Police Station from them.

These women were travelling in a tourist traveller vehicle. The two arrested has been identified as - Tinkhonei Haokip (37) and Mongkim Haokip (53) of New Keithelmanbi Village, Senapati, Manipur. Both the persons were arrested, and an investigation has been taken up vide Madanriting PS Case No 71(6)2024 u/s 21(c)/29 NDPS Act.

