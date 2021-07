Meghalaya registers 500 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Tuesday witnessed a surge in COVID-19 deaths with 13 more fatalities, health authorities informed. Of the 13 deaths, East Khasi Hills district recorded seven, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills districts recorded two each and North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts recorded one each. The State also recorded 500 new cases and 476 more recoveries from the virus.

With the latest figures, to date, the State has registered 968 deaths, 4044 active cases and 53,263 recoveries.

Of the 500 new cases, East Khasi Hills district recorded 148, West Garo Hills district 108, South West Khasi Hills district 58, West Jaintia Hills district 42, Ri-Bhoi district 36, South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills district 24, North Garo Hills district 21, East Garo Hills district 16, South Garo Hills district 15 and East Jaintia Hills district eight.

Meanwhile, of the 4,044 active cases, East Khasi Hills district has 1,195, West Garo Hills district 935, Ri-Bhoi district 591, West Jaintia Hills district 419, South West Khasi Hills district 215, North Garo Hills district 154, West Khasi Hills District 150, East Garo Hills district 124, South West Garo Hills district 104, South Garo Hills district 91 and East Jaintia Hills district 66.

