Meghalaya: Relief for Ampareen as court quashes White Ink scam case

Shillong: Tears rolled down her cheeks as Cabinet Minister and NPP legislator Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh walked out of the Meghalaya High Court on Thursday, finally free from a case that had haunted her for 17 years. The court quashed proceedings against her and former education officials J.D. Sangma and A. Lyngdoh in the 2009 White Ink Scam.

“A lot of water has flowed under the bridge. I have suffered so much for 17 long years. I never retaliated, I never rebutted, I distanced myself and left it to the court. I had to attend hundreds of hearings, humiliating myself, feeling so disturbed. My late mother ‘Num’ must be happy. I told my mother I didn’t do it, but she was constantly under pressure. She is no longer here to enjoy this beautiful day. Never at any point did I misuse my office to favour or otherwise benefit anyone in the discharge of my duties as Minister,” an emotional Lyngdoh said.

The long legal battle began after the CBI filed a chargesheet accusing her of manipulating recruitment results with white ink during her tenure as Education Minister. On Thursday, the verdict lifted what she called a “huge, huge pain.”

“Today’s verdict validates our stand. I’m very, very grateful to all those who accused me so wrongly. I will pray that God grants me the grace to forgive each and every one of you. You brought a lot of pain into my life. Without any clue, you continued to put white ink on my name. For that, I’m grateful to the judiciary system in the country—this country, this nation will always fight for justice, and this is the justice I got today,” she added.

When asked if she would act against her accusers, Lyngdoh replied, “I will pray for guidance. I will pray that God gives me strength to forgive those who have harmed us. We are watching the next move of anyone very closely.”

