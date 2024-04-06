Meghalaya reports state-wide seizures of cash and drugs before Lok Sabha election

SHILLONG: The Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya has informed that as part of the Model Code of Conduct for the ensuing Lok Sabha election, 2024 various seizures in the form of cash, drugs, freebies etc. were made across the State. The progressive seizures made during the period from 16th March - 4th April, 2024 are as follows:

Cash (in Lacs) 31.87128; Liquor (Quantity in Litre) 27348.37; Drugs (Quantity in gms) 123936.91; Drugs (Monetary Value) 139.08918; Precious Metal (Quantity in gms) 0; Precious Metal (Monetary Value) 0; Freebies (Quantity in Number) 1345; Other Items (Quantity in Number) 461126.75

Total seizures till 4th April, 2024 - (Cash in Lacs) 507.09522

