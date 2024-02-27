Meghalaya: Road Woes Unite State Assembly; Calls for Transparency and New Policy

SHILLONG: Members of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and the state Assembly opposition had a joint discussion. They talked about the poor condition of Meghalaya's roads. Different parties pointed out that the problem had been around for a while.
Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, a member of the United Democratic Party and Mawkyrwat MLA, discussed road issues. He noted that new or repaired roads quickly developed potholes. He suggested a road maintenance strategy. Transparency and contractor accountability were among the things he mentioned.
The Congress Party's Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh also spoke up. He noted a problem with road specifications and traffic load. He believes this issue causes earlier-than-expected damage to new roads.
A UDP ally, Balajied Kupar Synrem, the Shella MLA, highlighted the problem of road neglect around Sohra and Shella. He stressed how this issue is adversely affecting tourism in these regions.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma then responded. He admitted several issues are causing road damage. These include heavy traffic, potholes, climactic conditions, operational factors and road size. He shared that there was a plan. The government has hired a consultant to help develop a new system. The aim is to effectively manage the state's roads and bridges. The system will be web-based.
In the last budget, Rs 414 crore was set aside for road repair. Yet, Sangma pointed out more than one quarter of this money covered old dues. The Chief Minister proposed a full-scale check of the Public Works Department. He also hinted at drafting a plan for all-inclusive Road Network Development. His new idea: receive proposal submissions at set intervals for regular, timely road building.
Discussion about Meghalaya's roads is heating up in legislative halls. Both sides of the aisle are demanding more openness and a better plan for upkeep. They're united in their dedication to solving the state's growing problem with failing infrastructure.
ALSO WATCH: