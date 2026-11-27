CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) opposing the proposed ropeway project walked out of a meeting convened by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh at the Secretariat on Thursday after its member and Green Tech Foundation chairman H Bansiewdor Nonglang was denied permission to attend.

The women-led committee refused to participate in the meeting without Nonglang, maintaining that he was an integral part of the JAC. Despite the walkout, the meeting proceeded without the committee's representatives.

JAC president Deborah Marbaniang said Nonglang was an executive member and adviser to the committee, and his exclusion prompted the delegation to withdraw from the meeting.

She also accused the Laban Pyllun Durbar Shnong of failing to maintain transparency and accountability regarding the proposed ropeway project, alleging that residents had not been properly informed about its progress.

The walkout further complicated efforts to hold discussions on the proposed project, with the JAC refusing to participate in the meeting following the exclusion of its representative.