Meghalaya: Rs 160 crore sanctioned to stabilise 72 sinking zones on Tura-Dalu highway with IIT Patna support

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 160 crore to address 72 identified sinking zones along the strategically important Tura-Dalu section of National Highway 217 in Meghalaya, with technical support from IIT Patna and international experts to develop long-term solutions for slope instability and ensure seamless connectivity to the Bangladesh border near Dalu. The initiative forms part of a wider national programme to tackle vulnerable highway stretches affected by landslides and ground subsidence, with the government investing heavily in the rehabilitation of such critical road corridors.

Announcing the measures on Monday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the government had undertaken a scientific assessment of vulnerable highway stretches and identified multiple sinking and landslide-prone locations requiring urgent intervention.

"Improvement works are being carried out in the sinking zones on the Tura-Dalu sector of NH-217. We have identified 72 locations. Similar to accident black spots, we are spending around Rs 40,000 crore on improvements. Around 930 landslide-prone spots have been identified across the country, of which 72 are in Meghalaya. We have sanctioned Rs 160 crore, and work to address the sinking zones is also being undertaken," he said.

The minister said the 72 sinking locations, spread across approximately 9.5 km of the highway, were being addressed through specialised engineering interventions aimed at providing a durable and sustainable solution to recurring road failures that have often disrupted traffic movement in the region.

"Seventy-two sinking locations spread over 9.5 km have been identified. At the same time, we have taken the help of IIT Patna and international agencies. The risks in the sinking stretches will be eliminated to provide a stable riding surface and ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic connectivity towards the Bangladesh border near Dalu," he said.

The Tura-Dalu corridor is a key transport artery in western Meghalaya, linking the Garo Hills region with the international border and serving as an important route for trade and movement. The proposed stabilisation works are expected to enhance road safety, improve year-round connectivity, reduce disruptions caused by landslides and subsidence, and strengthen cross-border connectivity infrastructure in line with the Centre's broader vision of improving transport networks in the Northeast.

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