Meghalaya: Saindur Enviro Launches Cleanliness Drive for Swachh Bharat Campaign on Gandhi Jayanti

Shillong: As part of the Swachh Bharat campaign and in honour of Gandhi Jayanti, Saindur Enviro organized a large-scale cleanliness drive on Wednesday under the theme “Our Country, Our Environment, Our Responsibility.”

The event brought together enthusiastic NSS volunteers from NEHU, St. Edmund’s College, and Lady Keane College, Shillong, uniting over 200 participants to take action for a cleaner and greener environment. The drive was supported by District Authorities and Jiva Care, Shillong. The cleaning drive targeted key public areas in and around Shillong, focusing on the removal of plastic waste, promoting proper waste disposal, and raising awareness about environmental sustainability.

Volunteers actively cleaned streets, parks, and open spaces, showcasing their commitment to the fight against single-use plastics and the broader cause of environmental responsibility.

