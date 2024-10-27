Meghalaya: Saving Even One Life Matters, Says CM Conrad K Sangma

A Correspondent

Shillong: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Saturday said that the Health sector in the state is a great challenge nevertheless there an been a significant improvement in the sector.

“The government believes that saving even one life matters and giving the basic health services is essential therefore the budgetary allocation to the Health sector in the state is large making it the highest budgetary allocation in the country,” he said while speaking at University of Science Technology and Management (USTM), Meghalaya, to celebrate the approval of National Medical Commission (NMC) to P A Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC).

Sangma also outlined the measures to improve the health sector in terms of infrastructure, services, equipment, human resources and their training and skilling, streamlining the supply and distribution of medicines with the help of technology.

The Chief Minister, congratulating USTM on the achievement also expressed gratitude to Minister, J P Nadda, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and the officials in the Ministry for their support and help said that the approval for 150 seat medical college has been achieved after a lot of struggle and perseverance.

“I was a part of the process in 2008 when the USTM Bill was passed and the present USTM is a testimony of team work, values and leadership,” he said.

“PA Sangma, believed in the investing in youth and that the greatest investment a government can make is in its youth because the results of such investments are unlimited,” he added. Sangma said that lives of great leaders like Late P A Sangma, Late Dr Donkupar Roy are inspirational because they have stood out against all odds and difficulties of life. Recalling the younger days of Late Purno that he heard from Soradini K Sangma, the Chief Minister said, “Lives of people like P A Sangma and Dr Don Kupar Roy can inspire younger generations and it is important that the youth today not only remember their legacy but learn from their humble beginnings and their humility and the values and the principles these leaders stood for,” he said.

Congratulating USTM on the achievement and on the growth of the university thus far the Chief Minister said that there should be no compromise on quality and hard work and to set a bench mark for itself.

Earlier, Chancellor, USTM, Mahbuhul Hoque during his address announced that a dental college will be established in the memory of Former Chief Minister, Late Dr Donkupar Roy.

