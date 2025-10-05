Meghalaya seeks centre’s support for watershed & springshed approaches

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has urged the Centre to recognise the dual importance of the Watershed and Springshed approaches in driving rural transformation and ensuring sustainable natural resource management.

Minister in charge of Soil Conservation, Marcuise N. Marak, who represented the state in a virtual meeting chaired by Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasised the need for a customised strategy under the PMKSY – Watershed Development Component (WDC).

“I stressed that in a state like ours, where the topography varies from region to region, both the Watershed and Springshed approaches are equally essential for holistic rural development and sustainable management of natural resources,” Marak stated.

