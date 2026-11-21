CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government was discussing the return of funds allocated by the Centre for the stalled railway project in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills, while seeking a waiver of the accumulated interest.

The Centre wanted the unutilised funds returned as the project had been halted amid opposition from various organisations and stakeholders. Sangma said the state had requested the Union government to accept repayment of only the principal amount, arguing that the interest would impose an additional financial burden.

"The amount is coming with interest payment and we are still working with Government of India and requesting that we just give the principal amount back and we cannot pay the interest," he said, adding that discussions were continuing.

The Chief Minister warned that returning the funds could delay the region's railway aspirations by another decade or two. "When money goes back, then I think the project will be pushed back by another decade or two for again to bring back this project again," he said.

Sangma maintained that railway connectivity would benefit residents by reducing transportation costs and the prices of essential commodities, which currently depend heavily on road transport. A railway network would also improve the movement, safety and security of goods, he said.

He acknowledged the opposition to the project but stressed the need for continued engagement with stakeholders and efforts to build consensus before proceeding.

The government would address concerns, particularly those relating to illegal immigration, before taking the project forward, Sangma said. He added that constitutional safeguards and other mechanisms would require discussions with the Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Reiterating that the government would not force the project through, he said it would take time to address the concerns and find a way forward. "There's no question of forcing anybody. There's no question of bulldozing. We will take one step at a time and try to see how we can resolve this complex situation," he said.