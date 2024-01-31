Meghalaya Set To Establish Its First Ever Veterinary College And Hospital

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has announced its plans to set up the state's first ever veterinary college and hospital.

The college will be located in Kyrdemkulai which falls under Ri-Bhoi district while the hospital will be situated in Upper Shillong.

AL Hek, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister of Meghalaya, shared this news. He also informed that the preparation of the Detailed Project Reports (DPR's) by the department for both the projects is underway.