Meghalaya Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Shillong Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Shillong Constituency in Meghalaya, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
Nomination papers have been submitted by candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Shillong Constituency of Meghalaya. This marks a crucial step in the democratic process, paving the way for the electoral battle in this constituency.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Shillong Constituency was 11,54,272.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Shillong Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Shillong constituency, are comprised of one nominee each from the INC, NPEP, UDP, and VPP, in addition to two independent candidates.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Shillong Constituency
Vincent H. Pala: Vincent H Pala, a member of the Indian National Congress, has been elected to the Lok Sabha three times, representing Shillong in the 15th, 16th, and 17th sessions. His political career includes serving as the Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Minority Affairs. He first won the Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and has successfully retained it in subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019.
Ampareen Lyngdoh: Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh is a seasoned Indian politician from Meghalaya. Since 2008, she has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly and is currently serving as a Cabinet Minister in the state government. From 2008 to 2013, she was the only female member in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
Shillong Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Shillong Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Shillong Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vincent H. Pala, representing the Indian National Congress (INC), emerged victorious in the Shillong constituency with a total of 4,19,689 votes.
Jemino Mawthoh, representing the United Democratic Party (UDP) was the runner-up with a total of 2,67,256 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Shillong Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Shillong Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Shillong Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014, and 2009
2019 - Vincent H. Pala emerged victorious for the INC, with Jemino Mawthoh from the UDP as the runner-up.
2014 - Vincent H. Pala emerged victorious for the INC, with independent candidate Prechard B. M. Basaiawmoit as the runner-up.
2009 - Vincent H. Pala emerged victorious for the INC, with John Filmore Kharshiing from the UDP as the runner-up.
Shillong Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Who is the current Member of Parliament of Shillong Constituency?
- Vincent H. Pala is the current Member of Parliament of Shillong Constituency.
How many Assembly constituency segments is the Shillong Parliamentary constituency made up of?
- The Shillong Parliamentary Constituency is made up of 36 Assembly constituency segments.
Who is the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in 2024?
- The present Chief Minister of Meghalaya is Conrad Sangma.
