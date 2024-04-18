Meghalaya Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Shillong Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Shillong Constituency in Meghalaya, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

Nomination papers have been submitted by candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Shillong Constituency of Meghalaya. This marks a crucial step in the democratic process, paving the way for the electoral battle in this constituency.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Shillong Constituency was 11,54,272.